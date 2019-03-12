Hammerson (HMSNF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

