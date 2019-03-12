Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Hammerson stock remained flat at $$4.86 during trading on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

