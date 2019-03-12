Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €112.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.92 ($133.63).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €127.50 ($148.26) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

