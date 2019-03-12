Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.85.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,999,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luke Evnin bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Wedbush began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin expressing tumors, as well as other products targeting tumor-associated antigens for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer.

