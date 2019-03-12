Harte Hanks (HHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.34.

HHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

