Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after buying an additional 455,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after buying an additional 455,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,176,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,166,000 after buying an additional 3,207,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,975,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 797,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 268,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,654. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $499,527.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Langen Mcalenn upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

