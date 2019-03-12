HD Supply (HDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect HD Supply to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

HD Supply stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $59,320,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

