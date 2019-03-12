H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEES. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 180,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,727. The firm has a market cap of $991.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.75. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

In related news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,854.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,994.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

