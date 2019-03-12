Head to Head Analysis: Nuance Communications (NUAN) versus BOX (BOX)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -9.50% 13.59% 4.57% BOX -25.39% -482.42% -27.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuance Communications and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33 BOX 0 6 10 0 2.63

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. BOX has a consensus target price of $24.77, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuance Communications and BOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $2.05 billion 2.29 -$159.92 million $0.81 20.30 BOX $506.14 million 5.61 -$154.96 million ($0.96) -20.64

BOX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuance Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Automotive segment provides branded and personalized virtual assistants and connected car services for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers. The Enterprise segment offers On-Premise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution that comprise automated speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and On-Demand multichannel cloud, a platform, which offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides multi-function printer (MFP) scanning and document management solutions; MFP printing and document management solutions to capture and automate paper to digital work flows; and PDF and OCR software for capturing, creation, and management of document work flows. The Other segment offers voicemail transcription and other value-added services to mobile operators; and speech recognition solutions and predictive text technologies for handset devices. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 23 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, and energy industries, as well as government sector primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

