Head to Head Comparison: AltiGen Communications (ATGN) and Plantronics (PLT)

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AltiGen Communications has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AltiGen Communications does not pay a dividend. Plantronics pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltiGen Communications N/A N/A N/A Plantronics -7.32% 20.15% 5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Plantronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltiGen Communications $8.39 million 3.00 $380,000.00 N/A N/A Plantronics $856.90 million 2.24 -$860,000.00 $2.71 17.97

AltiGen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AltiGen Communications and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Plantronics beats AltiGen Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. It also offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Lync, a call center solution. In addition, the company provides hosted services; and service support programs, which offer customers with updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. It sells its products to small-to-medium sized and multi-site businesses, corporate branch offices, call centers, credit unions, and community banks through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets. It provides audio solutions for enterprise and remote working offices, contact centers, computer and gaming, residential, and other applications, as well as mobile devices comprising mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets. The company offers its products to approximately 80 countries through a network of distributors, retailers, resellers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. It has strategic alliance agreement with eMite. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

