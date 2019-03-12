Head to Head Comparison: Amdocs (DOX) and PROS (PRO)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 8.46% 14.75% 9.64% PROS -32.61% N/A -11.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amdocs and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 3 2 0 2.40 PROS 0 1 5 1 3.00

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $70.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. PROS has a consensus price target of $42.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than PROS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $3.97 billion 1.93 $354.39 million $3.74 14.69 PROS $197.02 million 7.90 -$64.25 million ($1.09) -38.11

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PROS does not pay a dividend. Amdocs pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Amdocs beats PROS on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, autonomous network service assurance, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions to serve financially underserved customer segments; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform focused on contextual and personalized customer engagements. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. Its solutions enable companies to price, configure, and sell products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

