Head-To-Head Review: Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) & Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 22.78, indicating that its stock price is 2,178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Bunker Hill Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $939.78 million 3.55 $181.24 million N/A N/A Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 33.28% 4.41% 2.77% Bunker Hill Mining N/A -7,720.00% -409.48%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

