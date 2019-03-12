Head-To-Head Survey: CHINA RESOURES/ADR (CRPJY) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (ENLAY)

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Enel S.p.A. ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel S.p.A. ADS 1 1 2 0 2.25

Risk and Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.37 billion 1.01 $593.17 million $1.86 15.87 Enel S.p.A. ADS $84.31 billion 0.74 $4.27 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Enel S.p.A. ADS 5.52% 8.62% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enel S.p.A. ADS beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas. It also engages in the transportation, storage, and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG); energy and infrastructure engineering; the design, development, construction, and operation of generation plants and grids; security and real estate activities; the management and maintenance of power plants; research and development in science and engineering; fuel supply; research and testing, inspection, certification, and engineering and consulting activities; and business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning operations. In addition, the company is involved in the construction of electric facilities and port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; legal, trading, and mining activities; the marketing of energy products; training activities; personnel administration activities, as well as offers information technology and business services; and metering, remote control, and connectivity services through power line communication. Further, it designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines; operates optical fiber network; offers public lighting systems, fuel trading and logistics, factoring, electrical engineering, and water systems, and photovoltaic systems; and provides finance, environmental studies, and electronic plant installation and repairing services. It operates various hydroelectric, wind, renewable, geothermal, solar, thermoelectric, nuclear, and other renewable sources, and co-generation power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 85 gigawatts. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

