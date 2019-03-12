Head-To-Head Survey: Soitec (SLOIF) & Sigma Labs (SGLB)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soitec and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and Sigma Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs $640,000.00 24.20 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.71

Soitec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Soitec has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

