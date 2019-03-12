Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.57% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 57.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 54.9% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 149,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,151. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

