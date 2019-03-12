Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.21. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta-holdings-boosted-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.