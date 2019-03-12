Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

TSE HSM opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.20.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/helius-medical-technologies-hsm-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease or trauma. The company develops, licenses, or acquires noninvasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.