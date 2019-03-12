Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shares Down 8.9%

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 10,299,632 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,241% from the average daily volume of 767,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 2,102,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 471,571 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

