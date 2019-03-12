Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 320,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,450,000 after buying an additional 1,229,369 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,301,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,376,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 27,182 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $398,759.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,729,542 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,520 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

