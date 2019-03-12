Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,956.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $318.50 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

