Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,622,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,918,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

