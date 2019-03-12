Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $385,915 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 167.65%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

