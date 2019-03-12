Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 222.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Buckeye Partners by 211.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.60%.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

