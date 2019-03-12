Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $292,986. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

