Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 141,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 144,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

