HSBC (HSBC) Earns “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HSBC stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 13.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 28.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 31.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

