Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has C$10.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.47.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$464.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.469999985693349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.12%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.