Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $302.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.74 million and the highest is $341.00 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $386.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $351.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,381. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

