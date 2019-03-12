Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 662.2% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,054,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 916,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,642,000 after purchasing an additional 410,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 102.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 784,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,270,000 after purchasing an additional 397,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,143,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,592,000 after purchasing an additional 312,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,851,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 308,517 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 65,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $4,687,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,332,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,704.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,436 shares of company stock worth $13,752,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ANAB opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.37.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

