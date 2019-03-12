Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $1.46 Million in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Stock

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zogenix by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Emory University boosted its position in Zogenix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zogenix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.05.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 17,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $886,526.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,096 shares of company stock worth $7,402,536. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

