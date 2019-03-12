Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Coherus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 1,231,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 535,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.66. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

