Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 19,133 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 495,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

