Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.56 per share, with a total value of $100,297.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 5,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.22 per share, for a total transaction of $348,131.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,436 shares of company stock worth $2,716,743. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

