IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Insider Michael Scott Price Sells 551 Shares

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) insider Michael Scott Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $41,418.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 3,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price target on IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

