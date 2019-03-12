Ibex Investors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.80.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $199.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

In related news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $392,608.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

