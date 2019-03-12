Ibex Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,565,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in eHealth by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,472,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 3,648.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 766,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eHealth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.33. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $134.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.66 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.36 per share, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

