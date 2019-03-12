Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 4,843 Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Etsy by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Etsy by 379.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of ETSY opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $180,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,023. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 4,843 Etsy Inc (ETSY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/ibex-investors-llc-buys-shares-of-4843-etsy-inc-etsy.html.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.