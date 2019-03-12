Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,389 Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

BURL opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.19. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $124.38 and a 1 year high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total value of $681,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,622. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

