ICICI Bank (IBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.10

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 3966587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

