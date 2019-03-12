IDOL COIN Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One IDOL COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar. IDOL COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $566.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00391213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.01685570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229486 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005049 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025908 BTC.

IDOL COIN Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en.

Buying and Selling IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

