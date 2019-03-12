Imperial Capital Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,345,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,561,223 shares of company stock worth $176,168,347 and have sold 130,436 shares worth $6,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

