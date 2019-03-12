India Globalization Capital (IGC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 2,003,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,734,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

