INDINODE (XIND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One INDINODE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, INDINODE has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $14,707.00 and $0.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INDINODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00388065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01681319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00229433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 476,830,906 coins and its circulating supply is 375,256,840 coins. The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INDINODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INDINODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.