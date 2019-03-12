Infinera (INFN) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.98. Infinera shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 67303 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Infinera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $920.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,204,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,780 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,526,000 after acquiring an additional 918,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Infinera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,526,000 after acquiring an additional 918,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

