Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,522,000 after buying an additional 118,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $3,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $113,837.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

