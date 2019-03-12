Ink (INK) Market Cap Tops $3.22 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Ink has a market cap of $3.22 million and $2.84 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, CoinEgg and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00387206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.01677770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00228064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004969 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025845 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Bit-Z, Exmo, Coinnest, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, EXX, CoinBene, Coinrail, HitBTC, Exrates and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

