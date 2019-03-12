Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 67,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 403,957 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,615. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Inovalon had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

