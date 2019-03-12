Insider Buying: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Director Buys 19,000 Shares of Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 3,818,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,269. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.99.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

