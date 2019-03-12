Insider Buying: Onevue Holdings Limited (OVH) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Onevue Holdings Limited (ASX:OVH) insider Garry Wayling bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,840.00 ($14,070.92).

Onevue stock opened at A$0.49 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29. Onevue Holdings Limited has a one year low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a one year high of A$0.92 ($0.65).

About Onevue

OneVue Holdings Limited provides various superannuation solutions in Australia. It operates through three segments: Fund Services, Platform Services, and Superannuation Trustee Services. The Fund Services segment offers managed fund and superannuation member administration services. The Platform Services segment provides platform administration, including managed funds and accounts.

