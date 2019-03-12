Insider Buying: Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Paul R. Edick purchased 30,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $273,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 135,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,961. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

